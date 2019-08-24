|
1931 - 2019 Martha Annelle Smith walked peacefully through heaven's gates on August 22, 2019, just shy of her 88th birthday. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Gordon "Jerry" Smith and son Wayne Smith. Annelle was born September 3, 1931, to the late Thomas and Mary Steele in the small Oglethorpe County community of Sandy Cross. She studied nursing before marrying and becoming an affectionate homemaker. Martha was an avid reader and Gone With the Wind was her favorite novel. She loved summer trips to the beach with her family and collecting seashells and light houses. Survivors include her daughter Linda (Jack) Mitchell and sons: Tommy (Leah) Smith and John Smith; grandchildren: Mike (Christy) Mitchell, Jeff (Kandice) Mitchell, Laura (Chris) Smith, Anna Leigh Smith and Blake Smith and three great grandchildren, Christa Mitchell, Gabriel Mitchell and Avery Smith. Known affectionately to her immediate family as "Good-Mama", she will always be remembered as a strong, God fearing woman of endless faith and perseverance. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11AM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at private. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her remembrance to the Prince Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 24, 2019