1936 - 2020 Martha Carol Fleeman Brown of Hull, Georgia, age 83 passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
A native of Madison County, she was born November 7, 1936, the daughter of the late James Charles (J.C.) Fleeman and Claudine Elizabeth Shaw Fleeman. She married her high school sweetheart, Eugene Carlton Brown, August 27, 1955.
She leaves behind her beloved husband Eugene, her three children: Dennis Brown (Brenda), Stephen Brown (April), Cindy Daniel (Darrell); Grandchildren: Daniel Brown, Joshua Brown, Seth Brown (Lauren), Iris Wright (Zack), JoAnna Manard (Dr. Ben), Justin Daniel (Katie), Jennifer Huffman (Russell); Great-grandchildren: Amelia and Stella Brown, Waylon and Magnolia Wright, Walter Manard (arriving soon). Martha Carol is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Ivey, and brother-in-law, James (Jim) Ivey; brother, James (Jimmy) Fleeman and sister-in-law, Helen Fleeman.
She graduated from Ila High School in 1954 and from Rouston Business College in 1955. Martha worked at the University of Georgia and Citizens and Southern National Bank. In 1959, she joined her husband, Eugene in Kaiserslautern, Germany where he was in the U.S. Army.
Martha Carol was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was a Sunday School teacher, Church Secretary, Treasurer of the Cemetery Perpetual Care Trust and served on various committees.
A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens. Honorary pallbearers are grandsons: Seth Brown, Daniel Brown, Joshua Brown, Justin Daniel, Ben Manard, Zack Wright, and Russell Huffman.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Perpetual Care Trust, 2227 Diamond Hill-Neese Road, Hull, GA 30646.
Lord & Stephens West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020