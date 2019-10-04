|
1941 - 2019 Martha Elizabeth Doster Clark, age 77, of Bogart, Georgia, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died on October 2, 2019 in Clarke County Georgia. A native of Barrow County and long-time resident of Bogart, Mrs. Clark was born on December 22, 1941, at the Dr. Myron Allen Hospital in Hoschton, Jackson County Georgia.
Martha was the daughter of the late Lewis Jerome Doster and Margaret Kilgore Doster of Winder. She was predeceased by her only sister, Betty Lou Doster. Martha leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Dr. James Derrell Clark. They met at Winder First Baptist Church, began dating in 1956, and married August 6, 1960, in Winder. They remained a couple for the rest of their lives together moving the family to Austin and San Antonio, Texas, during her husband's military career, then on to New Orleans, Louisiana, for seven years, returning to Georgia in 1972 to live and to raise their three children in Bogart.
Martha is also survived by her daughters, Michele Elizabeth Clark Garrett (Randy) of Winterville and Melissa Elaine Clark of Bogart, and by her son Matthew Derrell Clark (Susan) of Mableton, as well as by her grandchildren James Clark "JC" Edwards, Jacob Walker West, Nicholas Riley West, and Harper Mae Clark. Her grandson "JC" named her "Ninny" which she became known as to many for the rest of her life. Also, she is survived by her brother Lewis Jerome Doster, Jr., of Winder.
After returning to Georgia, Martha was employed as the secretary for Grayson Realty and served several years as Bogart City Clerk. She earned her real estate license and sold real estate in the 1980's. However, Martha's main interest and work for over 30 years centered on buying and selling antiques. She was known throughout the Southeast as a dealer of estate jewelry and fine silver. She loved this business and never considered it a "job" for it was more of a pleasure because she made many long-time friends.
Martha considered her three children as the greatest accomplishment of her life. Her hobbies were traveling to visit numerous countries worldwide, gardening, and history. In her spare time, she was an avid reader. Also, "people" were her hobby. She loved them.
Martha was born two weeks after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Some of her earliest childhood memories are of her father after he returned from the war where he fought in the liberation of Italy.
At age fourteen, when Martha attended the First Baptist Church in Winder, her pastor Reverend Elrey H. Collins baptized her on March 15, 1955. Since then, she made the Lord and the church a part of her life. She was a member of the Beech Haven Baptist Church in Athens since 1972, serving in many capacities there and belonging to the Glory Sunday School Class. Nothing made her happier than visiting and cooking for her class members and for her friends.
Martha attended Winder public schools and was an honor graduate of Winder Barrow High School Class of 1960 where she was voted as "Wittiest" in the Senior Class. Throughout her life, she was known for her wit and for her sense of humor, It was said that she never met a stranger and could talk to anyone about anything.
Over the years, Martha was involved in many organizations. She served as president of the Laura Rutherford Chapter #88, United Daughters of the Confederacy. In 1986, she received two UDC national awards: the Jefferson Davis Medal for her work with the U.S. Navy Supply Corps School in restoring the Winner Davis Room on the Navy School campus and the Winne Davis Medal for her work in helping save the T.R.R. Cobb House by helping to temporarily move it to Stone Mountain.
In addition, Martha was a founding member of two chapters of national organizations: the Apalachee Chapter, Georgia State Society National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Barron Governor Robert Daniell Chapter, Georgia State Society National Society Daughters of the American Colonists where she served as the Confirmation Meeting Date Selection Chairman. Furthermore, Martha was a member of the Bogart Historical Society, the Friends of the Bogart Library, and the Bogart Women's Club. When her son Matthew was young, she worked tirelessly for the Bogart Little League serving as President during 1974-1975.
Funeral services will be held at Beech Haven Baptist Church with Drs. Stewart B. Simms, Jr. and David Mills officiating at 2:00 pm on Oct 5th. Graveside services will be private. The family will receive friends at Smith's Funeral Home, 755 Atlanta Hwy Winder, Georgia 30680, from 5 to 7 pm Friday October 4th. Those desiring to make contributions in her memory may send them to Beech Haven Baptist Church, 2390 West Broad Street, Athens, Georgia 30606-3422, (706) 548-2246 or to Extra Special People, 189 Drive, Watkinsville, Georgia 30677.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements for the Clark family.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 4, 2019