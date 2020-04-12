|
1971 - 2020 Martha (Marti) Elizabeth Schimmel burst into this world on September 9, 1971 and remained a force of nature for the rest of her life.
Marti loved her family, her friends, her dogs - and her community. She was a stalwart supporter of numerous local charities including Live Forward (formerly AIDS Athens), Athens Area Homeless Shelter, Athens Community Council on Aging, Athens-Clarke Heritage Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Mercy Health Clinic, Athens Jewish Film Festival, Boybutante AIDS Foundation and many others. One of Marti's favorite events, The Boybutante Ball, particularly captured Marti's spirit. It was fun, artistic and most important of all, it was for the benefit of her community.
Marti's work was her passion. She loved to talk about her mother's and her Grammy Schimmel's recipes. She shared cooking secrets and food with anyone who crossed her path. Her namesake restaurant, Marti's at Midday, has been, and will continue to be, a center of the Athens culinary scene, and even more importantly, a place where all people feel welcome. The joy of Marti's spirit remains there.
Marti's friends are always ready to share memorable, hilarious and meaningful stories about Marti - stories about cooking, dancing, dating, traveling, car rides, and many misadventures. No one who ever met Marti could forget her or her red lipstick smile. Her memory will continue to be a source of inspiration and light for all those who knew her.
Marti is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Martha (Grammy) Schimmel and Thomas and Jonelle Minish, and her uncle, David Minish.
She is survived by her parents, Janet and Kevin Kloepfer and Ed and Carol Schimmel; siblings Scott (April) Schimmel, Katie Schimmel, Tom (Kaori) Kloepfer, Jay Kloepfer, Matthew Kloepfer and Stepbrother, David Thomas; goddaughter, Lyra Lyvers; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins; and her Midday family.
Due to current limitations on public gatherings, Marti's funeral was private. A celebration of her life is planned for September. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Giving Kitchen, Boybutante AIDS Foundation, Books for Keeps or the charity of donor's choice.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020