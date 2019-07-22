Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
Martha Elizabeth Seagraves


1946 - 2019
Martha Elizabeth Seagraves Obituary
Martha Elizabeth Seagraves 1946 - 2019 Martha Elizabeth Seagraves, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, died July 20, 2019.

A native of Clarke County, she was a daughter of the late William Earl McClain and Frances Young McClain Houser and was also preceded in death by a brother, Tony Houser.

Mrs. Seagraves graduated from Oglethorpe County High School in 1964. She retired from Delta Airlines and was a member of Cherokee Corner Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST. The family will receive friends from noon until service time.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-five years, Robert Harold Seagraves; three daughters, Karen Seagraves, Diane (John) Wilson and Kimberly Seagraves; brother, Doug (Susan) Houser; two grandchildren, Colby and Brandon; and canine companion, Sassy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Hospice House.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2019
