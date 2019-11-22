Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
1933 - 2019
Martha Heard Obituary
1933 - 2019 Ms. Martha Heard, age 86, of Athens, Georgia passed on November 15, 2019.

Survivors include daughters, Sarah L. Clark, Gloria Park-Thompson; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019 from the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, with interment in the Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 12:00 - 7:00 Friday, November 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
