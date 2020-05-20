|
|
Martha Jean Jenkins Payne, 80, wife of the late Dorsey Coleman Payne, died Monday, May 18, 2020. Born, June 13, 1939 in Clarkesville, GA, Mrs. Payne was the daughter of the late Bernard Pierce Jenkins and Gladys Savannah Beard Jenkins and sister to the late Buddy Jenkins, Ollie Teems, Janie Jenkins, Rosemary Brooks and Louise Moore.
Jean was a member of East Athens Baptist Church, enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with her family at the lake.
Survivors include her children: Travis Coleman Payne (Laura) of Lawrenceville, Dorsey Kevin Payne (Cindy) of Athens and Kecia Payne (Cory) of Winterville; five grandchildren: Tabitha Christy Payne Bucci (Nick), Tyler Coleman Payne (Jasmine), Andrew Petraglia, Emily Petraglia and Brian Puckett and three great granddaughters, Farrah Ann Bucci, Savannah Shea Bucci and Avah Jean Bucci as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Oconee Hill Cemetery with Pastor Marty Jacobs officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 20, 2020