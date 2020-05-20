Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Jean Payne


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Jean Payne Obituary
Martha Jean Jenkins Payne, 80, wife of the late Dorsey Coleman Payne, died Monday, May 18, 2020. Born, June 13, 1939 in Clarkesville, GA, Mrs. Payne was the daughter of the late Bernard Pierce Jenkins and Gladys Savannah Beard Jenkins and sister to the late Buddy Jenkins, Ollie Teems, Janie Jenkins, Rosemary Brooks and Louise Moore.

Jean was a member of East Athens Baptist Church, enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with her family at the lake.

Survivors include her children: Travis Coleman Payne (Laura) of Lawrenceville, Dorsey Kevin Payne (Cindy) of Athens and Kecia Payne (Cory) of Winterville; five grandchildren: Tabitha Christy Payne Bucci (Nick), Tyler Coleman Payne (Jasmine), Andrew Petraglia, Emily Petraglia and Brian Puckett and three great granddaughters, Farrah Ann Bucci, Savannah Shea Bucci and Avah Jean Bucci as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Oconee Hill Cemetery with Pastor Marty Jacobs officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -