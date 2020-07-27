1/
Martha June Glenn
1937 - 2020
June Watts Glenn, 83, of Athens, GA passed away July 16, 2020 at the John J. Keever, Jr. Solace Center in Asheville, NC. Born June 14, 1937 she was a daughter of the late, George McKinley Watts and Flori Powers Watts. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her spouse, James C. Glenn and brother, George M. Watts, Jr. June was an alumnus of Georgia Southern where she received her Bachelor's degree and the University of Georgia where she received her Master's degree in Counseling. She was a past member of Central Presbyterian Church and a more recent member of Chapelwood U.M.C., where she headed up several church missions which included: founding the Chapelwood Garage Sale for Missions, monthly Soup Kitchen Shifts, monthly bingo, the bi-yearly Shopping Spree for Grandview Nursing Home, and leading retreats. June also led the Whitehead Road Chorus for 7 years. She was a valuable leader in volunteer work throughout the community and an avid UGA fan. Surviving are her children, Kimberly Grace Glenn of Charleston, SC, and Elizabeth Glenn Mullen and her spouse, Matthew, of Asheville, NC; grandchildren, Lucille Campbell Mullen and Simon Watts Mullen both of Asheville, NC; and nieces, Debbie Watts Musselwhite and her spouse, Allen, of Cordele, GA, Martha Virginia Watts of Port Wentworth, GA, along with several grand-nieces and nephews . A family graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 26th at 11:00 AM at Mt. Hermon Presbyterian Church in Ila, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Hermon Presbyterian Church (706) 789-3296. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
