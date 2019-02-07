|
Martha Laurene Hopkins, 97, of Griffin, GA, formerly of Athens, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Griffin where she lived with her son and daughter-in-law for the past eight years.
Born July 12, 1921 in Jefferson, GA to Roxie Ann Potter and George Sanford Potter, she married L.G. Hopkins, Jr. on December 20, 1941. She worked at Puritan Cordage Mills retiring after 38 years. Mrs. Hopkins was a lifelong faithful member of Edwards Chapel Baptist Church and later attended First Baptist Church in Griffin.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, L.G. Hopkins, Jr.; son, Wayne Rendell Hopkins; and daughter, Martha Ann Hopkins.
Survivors include son, Ronnie Hopkins (Ann) of Griffin; grandchildren, Laura Weaver (Scott) of Macon, David Hopkins (Jen) of Griffin, Leigh Burns (Andrew) of Buford and Beth Courtney (John) of Auburn; great-grandchildren, LauraBeth Burns, Ben Morris, Breanna Hopkins, Mary Grace Morris, Mathew Hopkins, Anna Morris, Harley Courtney, Sarah Morris, Jett Courtney, Harrison Burns, Carson Ann Courtney, Sophia Weaver, Sadie Courtney, Kai Weaver and Cruise Courtney; siblings, Mary Alice Cheatham of Athens and Margie Nell Ward of Rutledge; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home. Interment will be at Bogart Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m., prior to the service.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019