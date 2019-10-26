|
|
1925 - 2019 Martha Lena Huffaker David passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Marie Huffaker. She was born in Susie KY on February 7, 1925, then grew up on a farm in Monticello KY with eleven siblings. A beloved mother, devoted to her family, a Christian, and a very loving, kind and compassionate lady. She was very talented, creative, intelligent, always smiling with energy and vitality. A tireless worker and high achiever who was a natural performer. She was the Valedictorian of her high school in Wayne Co Ky. She was the recipient of a National Omicron Laude to attend the Georgetown College, KY, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude in music. Later she received her Masters in Education at UGA.
She was married to the late Dr. Wm David for 33 years who was a professor of Religion at UGA and Minister.
In their early years they both learned fluent Spanish and served as foreign missionaries for the Disciples Of Christ to Costa Rica and Buenos Aires, Argentina before settling in Athens, Ga to raise four children. She taught Spanish at Jefferson Highschool from 1963-1967, then she taught English, Music, and Chorus at Athens Academy from 1967-1972. After that , she went on to teach music at Winder Elementary School where she was nominated for "Teacher Hall Of Fame". After retiring from there, she became a Realtor in the Athens area for a few years.
Lena was perhaps best known for the ability to play the piano with a smooth mesmerizing style that could touch the soul and move the audience. An accomplished concert pianist and piano teacher, who loved to bring out the inner joy in people through music. She was naturally gifted with a wide range of creative and artistic talents which included poetry, writing literature including( "Parcels Of Love" I, II), composer of original musical children's programs; "The B. B.'s", "The Missing Tune", A Dream Come True", and "The Stars That Creep Out Of Orbit". Lena enjoyed many activities such as gardening, cooking, reading, swimming, square dancing, travel, crafting, sewing, painting, and creating beauty in all forms. Active in the Athens music and arts community for decades. She belonged to the Ga Music Teachers Assoc., Athens Music Teachers Assoc., (pres), Athens Porcelain Artists, Alpha Delta Kappa (Fidelus Nu Chapter), Delta Omicron ( life scholar), YWCO, United Way, March Of Dimes, Oconee Whirlers Square Dancers, and entertainer for nursing homes and civic events. One of her lifelong passions was studying nutrition and prevention to optimize health and longevity. She was a historian, elder, and pianist for First Christian Church in Athens where she was a member for 57 years.
Mrs. David is survived by her children: Garry David, Andrew David, Caroline David Carey (Nelson), Robert David. Grandchildren: Nicole Bare (Kevin), Crystal Sharon (Chris), Josh Berryman, Matthew David, Graciella David, Bronson Carey. Great grandchildren: Cody, Emily, and Cannon Bare, Nate Berryman, Annalise, Lena, and Scarlett Sharon. Siblings: Louis Huffaker, Howard Huffaker, Frederick Huffaker, Anita Waldrip, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1PM at First Christian Church of Athens. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 26, 2019