1927 - 2020 Martha Yon Nix, 92, of Hopkins, SC, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her residence, with her loving daughters at her side.
Born on October 10, 1927, in Tupelo, Mississippi, she was a daughter of the late Dan Thomas and Irene Compton Thomas. Having been born into an active Baptist family, she was taught from childhood about the love of God. Following high school, she married Keitte S. Yon, Jr., and of this union came four daughters. Following, Keitte's demise, Martha later married Harold Lyle Nix.
Martha was a former longtime resident of Athens, Georgia, and had been a resident of Hopkins, SC since 2013. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Athens, and of the United Methodist Women and Church Women United, where she was very active until her health decline. In addition, she taught kindergarten and served on the Administrative Board of the church. Martha loved the Methodist Children's' Home of Decatur, Georgia, having sponsored a 13 year-old girl from the home. She always enjoyed visiting the elderly in their homes and in elderly care facilities. In 1987, she worked with the volunteer program assigned to Monroe, Georgia, and began a Big Brother/Big Sister Chapter. Martha spent many happy years working with the Girl Scouts of America, serving in several capacities, and then on the NE Georgia Girl Scout Council. Having befriended others, her prayer was a quote from John Wesley: "God, grant that I may never live to be useless".
Survivors are her daughters and a son-in-law, whom she loved and adored, Dana Phillips of Alpharetta, GA, Cindy and Glenn Niske of Hopkins, SC, and Patty Yon of Grovetown, Georgia; a sister, Minnie Curlin of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Elizabeth Gazaway, Lil Nejedly, Jake Miller, Sara Zalewa, Kelly Piper, Matt Ridgway, and Mindy Ridgway; five great-grandchildren; Step-Grandchildren, Christopher Niske and Rachel Junod, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by a daughter, Kit Yon Miller, son-in-law, Terry Phillips, sisters, Ruth Deckard, and brothers, William Thomas and Dan Thomas.
Due to the current national health precautions, a private graveside service will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, with Christopher Nettles, RN, officiating. Later, a public memorial service will be held and announced.
The family requests those wishing may make memorial contributions in Martha's honor to Wellroot Family Services, formerly The United Methodist Children's Home, 1967 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 400, Tucker, Georgia, 30084.
The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home of Sumter, SC for the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020