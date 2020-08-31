1/
Marvin Lloyd Ballard
1937 - 2020
Marvin Lloyd Ballard age 83, 2020 of Athens GA passed on August 24, 2020

A viewing for Mr. Ballard will be held on Tuesday September 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from the Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview.

Marvin is survived by his son Kenney Bugg a brother; Willie James Ballard and a sister Ethel Ballard Atkins 3 grandchildren and host of nieces nephews other relatives and friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
SEP
2
Funeral service
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
