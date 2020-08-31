Marvin Lloyd Ballard age 83, 2020 of Athens GA passed on August 24, 2020A viewing for Mr. Ballard will be held on Tuesday September 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.Funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from the Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview.Marvin is survived by his son Kenney Bugg a brother; Willie James Ballard and a sister Ethel Ballard Atkins 3 grandchildren and host of nieces nephews other relatives and friends.Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements