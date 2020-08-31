Marvin Lloyd Ballard age 83, 2020 of Athens GA passed on August 24, 2020
A viewing for Mr. Ballard will be held on Tuesday September 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from the Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview.
Marvin is survived by his son Kenney Bugg a brother; Willie James Ballard and a sister Ethel Ballard Atkins 3 grandchildren and host of nieces nephews other relatives and friends.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements