|
|
Mary Alice Cheatham, age 95, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.
Alice was born in Bogart and had lived in Athens for most of her life. She was a graduate of Demonstration High School and was a member of Edwards Chapel Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Senior Adult Sunday school class. Alice spent most of her time raising her children and helping with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alice was an avid reader and enjoyed writing in her journal.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Hubert Cheatham and her daughter, Miriam Joyce Cheatham.
Mrs. Cheatham is survived by her children, Laynette C. Wood of Athens; Doris C. Nelms (Joe) and Donald H. Cheatham (Cheryl) all of Watkinsville; sister Margie Potter Ward of Rutledge; seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 12:30 to 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Bernstein Funeral Home immediately followed by the funeral service in the funeral home chapel.
Burial will follow in Bogart Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019