Mary Alice Collins Kidd
1943 - 2020
Ms.Mary Alice Kidd, age 77, of Jefferson, GA, passed on November 4, 2020.

A viewing for Ms. Kidd will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at the Jackson Memorial Gardens , 6825 Jefferson Road, Commerce, GA.

She leaves to cherish her memories; three children, Melinda (Derrick) Jackson, Athens, GA; Donna Kidd and Michael Kidd of Jefferson, GA, three grandchildren, one sister, Rosa L. Davis (Ben) of Stone Mountain, GA; 4 sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
NOV
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Jackson Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
November 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Pauline Cox Barnett & Family
Classmate
November 7, 2020
Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories remain forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Kidd Family, may you find comfort. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
