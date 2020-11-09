Ms.Mary Alice Kidd, age 77, of Jefferson, GA, passed on November 4, 2020.A viewing for Ms. Kidd will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel.A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at the Jackson Memorial Gardens , 6825 Jefferson Road, Commerce, GA.She leaves to cherish her memories; three children, Melinda (Derrick) Jackson, Athens, GA; Donna Kidd and Michael Kidd of Jefferson, GA, three grandchildren, one sister, Rosa L. Davis (Ben) of Stone Mountain, GA; 4 sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.