1923 - 2019 Mary Alice Manley Lee, 96, of Elberton, wife of the late Robert E. Lee, Jr., entered into rest on Friday, November 15, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Elberton, Mrs. Lee was born on February 7, 1923, daughter of the late Horace Hillyer Manley and Marguerite Brewer Manley. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she served as the Preschool Sunday School Teacher for more than forty years. Mrs. Lee was a Charter Member of the Elbert Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, as well as a member of civic organizations too numerous to name.
Survivors include her children: Rita Lee Thompson of Atlanta, Mary Linda Lee of St. Simons Island, and Robert E. "Bob" Lee, III and Susan of Elberton; grandchildren: Robert E. Lee, IV and Isabella of Barcelona, Spain, John Daniel Thompson and Misty of Gainesville, SuZanna Reese Lee of Elberton, and Kassi Elle Lee of Atlanta; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Rita Manley Horah.
The family will greet friends at Berry Funeral Home from 9:30-10:30a.am. on Tuesday, November 19.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, November 19, at 11 o'clock from the graveside in Elmhurst Cemetery with the Rev. Jim McCollough officiating.
Contributions may be made in her memory to First United Methodist Church Building and Organ Fund, PO Box 398, Elberton, GA 30635 or to Elbert Memorial Hospital Foundation, 4 Medical Drive, Elberton, GA 30635.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019