Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Elmhurst Cemetery
1923 - 2019
Mary Alice Manley Lee Obituary
1923 - 2019 Mary Alice Manley Lee, 96, of Elberton, wife of the late Robert E. Lee, Jr., entered into rest on Friday, November 15, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Elberton, Mrs. Lee was born on February 7, 1923, daughter of the late Horace Hillyer Manley and Marguerite Brewer Manley. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she served as the Preschool Sunday School Teacher for more than forty years. Mrs. Lee was a Charter Member of the Elbert Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, as well as a member of civic organizations too numerous to name.

Survivors include her children: Rita Lee Thompson of Atlanta, Mary Linda Lee of St. Simons Island, and Robert E. "Bob" Lee, III and Susan of Elberton; grandchildren: Robert E. Lee, IV and Isabella of Barcelona, Spain, John Daniel Thompson and Misty of Gainesville, SuZanna Reese Lee of Elberton, and Kassi Elle Lee of Atlanta; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Rita Manley Horah.

The family will greet friends at Berry Funeral Home from 9:30-10:30a.am. on Tuesday, November 19.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, November 19, at 11 o'clock from the graveside in Elmhurst Cemetery with the Rev. Jim McCollough officiating.

Contributions may be made in her memory to First United Methodist Church Building and Organ Fund, PO Box 398, Elberton, GA 30635 or to Elbert Memorial Hospital Foundation, 4 Medical Drive, Elberton, GA 30635.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mary Alice Manley Lee.

logo


logo

Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
