1944 - 2019 Mary Andrews Lord passed away during the early hours of October 31, 2019, after succumbing to the devastating effects of Alzheimer's Disease. She was 75.
Mary was born in Harlem, Georgia on March 27, 1944 but grew up in Siloam, Georgia where she attended school and graduated from Greensboro High School in 1962. After high school, she attended and graduated from Greenleaf Business College in Atlanta but returned home to work and to plan her dream wedding.
In June 1963, in the gown her mother made for her, Mary married her high school sweetheart, John. They were married 56 years and raised two daughters, Julie Lord and Terri Lord Gilbert.
While Mary held several jobs off and on over the years, she preferred to be a stay at home mom and was always involved in a school project volunteering for whatever might be needed. This involvement in school resulted in her forming very strong bonds with other mothers of similar interests. They became a lifetime group of "girlfriends." They included Treva Green, Wanda Keenum, Linda Eley, Gwen Greenway, Corene Hanson and the late Martha Doster. She loved them all dearly.
She is predeceased by her oldest daughter, Julie Lord. Mary is survived by her husband John; their daughter, Terri Lord Gilbert; her grandchildren Sydney Rister, Mary Grace Gilbert, and Zachary Gilbert; and her great-grandchildren Wyatt Rister, Waylon Rister, and Willow Black.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will follow at Woodville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or at .
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 2, 2019