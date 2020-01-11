|
|
1957 - 2020 Ms.Mary Ann Scott, 62, of Athens, GA passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Survivors include her brother, Tony Scott, two nieces, six nephews, and other family and friends.
Funeral services for Ms. Scott will be 2:00 P.M., Sunday, January 12, 2020 at The Classic Center Room E with interment at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public Viewing, Saturday, from 12:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 11, 2020