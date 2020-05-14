|
Mrs. Mary Beatrice Williams, 100, of Jefferson, formerly of Elberton, died May 10, 2020.
Survivors include her children, Lougene Williams, Jr., Anderson C. Williams, Walter Dennis Williams, James C. Williams, Shephered F. Williams and Mary J. Johnson-Cleveland; 8 grandchildren ; 4 great grandchildren; and other relatives.
A viewing will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 2-6 PM at the funeral home.
A private graveside service will be held.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 14, 2020