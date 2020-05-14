Home

Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Thursday, May 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mary Beatrice Williams


1919 - 2020
Mary Beatrice Williams Obituary
Mrs. Mary Beatrice Williams, 100, of Jefferson, formerly of Elberton, died May 10, 2020.

Survivors include her children, Lougene Williams, Jr., Anderson C. Williams, Walter Dennis Williams, James C. Williams, Shephered F. Williams and Mary J. Johnson-Cleveland; 8 grandchildren ; 4 great grandchildren; and other relatives.

A viewing will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 2-6 PM at the funeral home.

A private graveside service will be held.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 14, 2020
