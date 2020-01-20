|
|
1936 - 2020 Mary Elizabeth Shevlin
10/8/1936 ~ 1/17/2020
Born in Massachusetts and a longtime resident of Colbert, GA, she was fierce in all the best ways! She passed peacefully with loved ones around her at home. She was much loved and will be much missed by those who survive her including her sons, Joseph DeRepentigny (Ron) of Jonesboro, GA and David DeRepentigny (Michelle) of Athens, GA; grandsons, Jeff Faw (Amber) and Chris DeRepentigny (Amanda); and great-grandchildren Emma and Travis.
Mary was a member of Central Baptist Church, 720 Danielsville Road, Athens, GA 30601. A Celebration of Life will be held there on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00 pm.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020