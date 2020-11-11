1/1
Mary Ellen Goolsby Stribling
1933 - 2020
Mrs. Mary Ellen Goolsby Stribling, 87, of Detroit, Michigan, formerly of Lexington, Georgia, died November 2, 2020.

A viewing will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Jones Funeral Chapel, 1518 Athens Road, Crawford, from 12-5 PM.

The funeral service will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Jones Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in the Goolsby Family Cemetery.

Survivors include her sons, Randall Stribling and Reginald Stribling, Sr.; brother, Marcus Goolsby; sister, Hazel G. Foote; grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
