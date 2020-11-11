Mrs. Mary Ellen Goolsby Stribling, 87, of Detroit, Michigan, formerly of Lexington, Georgia, died November 2, 2020.A viewing will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Jones Funeral Chapel, 1518 Athens Road, Crawford, from 12-5 PM.The funeral service will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Jones Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in the Goolsby Family Cemetery.Survivors include her sons, Randall Stribling and Reginald Stribling, Sr.; brother, Marcus Goolsby; sister, Hazel G. Foote; grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and other relatives.Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.