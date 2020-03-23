|
1931 - 2020 Mary Ethel Whitlock Brooks, 89, of Jefferson, formerly of Athens, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Jackson Oaks Senior Living.
A native of Jackson County, she was a huge supporter of her husband's career and taking care of their two children, alone, during his 20 years in the United States Navy and Air Force. She returned to Georgia, while her husband was serving three tours in Southeast Asia and would join him at his duty station at the time of his return. They retired in Athens. Mrs. Brooks was well-known for her sewing, dog grooming and her love of all plants and flowers.
Mrs. Brooks was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Ethel Wilson Whitlock; her husband of 63 years, John W. Brooks; beloved granddaughter, Brandy Brooks; and 14 of her 15 siblings.
Survivors include son, Steve D. Brooks and wife, Sue Ann Brooks, of Jonesboro; daughter, Linda K. Fields and husband, Mike Fields, of Athens; brother, Max Whitlock of Nicholson; grandchildren, Penny Wood (Brandon), Lonnie Fields, Travis Fields (Casie), and Amy Morris; great-grandchildren, Alex Wood, Aidan Wood, Avery Wood, Kaleb Fields, Gage Fields, and Sebastian Brooks; sisters-in-law, Peggy (Max) Whitlock, Mary (Jimmy) Whitlock and Louise (Horace) Whitlock; many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens with family friend, Rev. Kenny Rosser, officiating.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020