Mary McCurry age 76, of Athens GA, passed on August 31, 2020A viewing for Ms.McCurry will held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from The Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview interment will fallow in the Hitchcock Cemetery.Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children She is survived by her five children, Phyllis Gaither; Dorothy (Mack) Parks, Arethea Gaither, Jerrod Gaither, Arthur (Phat) Gaither; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; brother: Rev. L. Summerour; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.