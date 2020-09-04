1/1
Mary F. McCurry
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary McCurry age 76, of Athens GA, passed on August 31, 2020

A viewing for Ms.McCurry will held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from The Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview interment will fallow in the Hitchcock Cemetery.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children She is survived by her five children, Phyllis Gaither; Dorothy (Mack) Parks, Arethea Gaither, Jerrod Gaither, Arthur (Phat) Gaither; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; brother: Rev. L. Summerour; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
