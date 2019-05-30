|
Mary Frances Bennett, 79, of Comer, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, she was a daughter of the late George Bridges and Ora Opal Whitfield Bridges. Mrs. Bennett was a caretaker for most of her life and most importantly, she loved her family, specifically her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Hubert Lee Bridges Sr.; her second husband, William Paul Bennett and her brothers, Ernest Bridges, Jerry Bridges and Harold Bridges.
Survivors include her children, Sharon Todd (Mark), Hubert Bridges Jr. and Angela Callaway (Kerry); two brothers, Ricky Bridges and Larry Bridges; seven grandchildren, John Mark Todd, Joseph Todd, Josiah Todd, Nadya McDougald, Meagan Gravitt, Shelby Reno and Amanda Williams; seven great-grandchildren, Cash Pruitt, Bennett Gravitt, Hutson Gravitt, Ellie Williams, Abigail Todd, Tristen Todd and Jessica McDougald and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services celebrating Mrs. Bennett's life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Bluestone Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be John Mark Todd, Joseph Todd, Josiah Todd, Shane Gravitt, Cash Pruitt and Lee Reno. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Bennett often sent donations to and her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude in her memory at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 30, 2019