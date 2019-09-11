|
1949 - 2019 Mrs. Mary Frances McGinnis, 70, of Danielsville, GA passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. McGinnis was born in Danielsville, GA, on April 24, 1949, daughter of the late James Chester Gordon and the late Grace Freeman Gordon. She was a poultry farmer, member of the Georgia Herford Women and was a Madison County FFA Alumni. Mrs. McGinnis was also a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Danielsville and member of the WMU.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry McGinnis; and brother, Douglas Gordon.
Survivors include her son, Richard McGinnis of Danielsville, GA; daughter, Angie McGinnis of Danielsville, GA; brother, Marvin Gordon of Danielsville, GA; sister-in-law, Frances Kidd; brothers-in-law, Robert (Cleta) McGinnis and G.H. McGinnis; nephews and nieces, John (Brandi) Gordon, Lee Gordon, Laura Ann (Gerald) Howell, Steven (Michelle) McGinnis, Tim (Jackie) Kidd, Robert McGinnis, Jr., Eric McGinnis and Chris McGinnis; and great nephew and niece, Brayden and Taylor Gordon.
Funeral services for Mrs. McGinnis will be held in the Friendship Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, with Rev. Jeff Wells and Rev. Eric Buffington officiating. Interment will follow in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday evening. The family is at the home of Angie McGinnis at 3111 Rock Quarry Road Danielsville, GA.
