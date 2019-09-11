Home

Pruitt Funeral Home
47 Franklin Spring Street
Royston, GA 30662
(706) 245-7234
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Mary Frances McGinnis


1949 - 2019
Mary Frances McGinnis Obituary
1949 - 2019 Mrs. Mary Frances McGinnis, 70, of Danielsville, GA passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. McGinnis was born in Danielsville, GA, on April 24, 1949, daughter of the late James Chester Gordon and the late Grace Freeman Gordon. She was a poultry farmer, member of the Georgia Herford Women and was a Madison County FFA Alumni. Mrs. McGinnis was also a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Danielsville and member of the WMU.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry McGinnis; and brother, Douglas Gordon.

Survivors include her son, Richard McGinnis of Danielsville, GA; daughter, Angie McGinnis of Danielsville, GA; brother, Marvin Gordon of Danielsville, GA; sister-in-law, Frances Kidd; brothers-in-law, Robert (Cleta) McGinnis and G.H. McGinnis; nephews and nieces, John (Brandi) Gordon, Lee Gordon, Laura Ann (Gerald) Howell, Steven (Michelle) McGinnis, Tim (Jackie) Kidd, Robert McGinnis, Jr., Eric McGinnis and Chris McGinnis; and great nephew and niece, Brayden and Taylor Gordon.

Funeral services for Mrs. McGinnis will be held in the Friendship Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, with Rev. Jeff Wells and Rev. Eric Buffington officiating. Interment will follow in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday evening. The family is at the home of Angie McGinnis at 3111 Rock Quarry Road Danielsville, GA.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
