Mary J. Edwards Harris, 57, of Stockbridge, formerly of Lexington, GA, died Thursday, August 13, 2020.A graveside service will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at New Bethlehem Church Cemetery in Carlton, GA. Interment in the church cemetery. A viewing will be prior to the funeral service Thursday.Survivors include her daughter, Amber Harris; mother, Eleanor Edwards; siblings, Evangelist Rita Smith, Teressa Edwards, Ferge Edwards, Jr. and Daryl Edwards; grandchildren, Syrreal, Syrenity, Sy'ere and Ervin Harris; and other relatives.Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.