1/1
Mary Jane Edwards Harris
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary J. Edwards Harris, 57, of Stockbridge, formerly of Lexington, GA, died Thursday, August 13, 2020.

A graveside service will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at New Bethlehem Church Cemetery in Carlton, GA. Interment in the church cemetery. A viewing will be prior to the funeral service Thursday.

Survivors include her daughter, Amber Harris; mother, Eleanor Edwards; siblings, Evangelist Rita Smith, Teressa Edwards, Ferge Edwards, Jr. and Daryl Edwards; grandchildren, Syrreal, Syrenity, Sy'ere and Ervin Harris; and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. Mary was a co worker and friend and will be missed.
ELLIS Woodall
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved