|
|
Mary Jane Stroupe Hornsby, 68, of Panama City, FL passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mary Jane, daughter of the late Jack and Billie Stroupe, was born March 19, 1951 in Rock Hill, SC. Her greatest pleasure was fishing with her husband, playing with her grandchildren, and anything outdoors. Mary Jane was avid GA Bulldogs fan. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 20 years, Billy Hornsby of Panama City; children Brandon Mitchell (Lori) of Augusta, GA and Caroline Paradise (Sam) of Lexington, GA; stepdaughter Marianne Brinson (Kevin) of Tampa, FL; grandchildren Phil Paradise, Jackson Brinson, Lincoln Paradise, Kinley Mitchell, Austyn Mitchell, Peyton Brinson, and Andi Jane Mitchell; her beloved dog "Maggie Mae"; numerous other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to your local animal shelter on honor of Mary Jane. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.heritagefhllc.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019