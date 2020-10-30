1/1
Mary Jane Ramsey
1918 - 2020
Mrs. Mary Jane Ramsey, age 101, of Athens, Georgia passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born in Pittsview, Alabama on December 14, 1918 to Dr. and Mrs. William Joiner, who have preceded her in death. Mrs. Ramsey was happily married for 51 years to Mr. Otis J. Ramsey, who has also preceded her in death. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Athens. Mrs. Ramsey enjoyed cooking and tending to flowers in her garden. She retired after many years of service with the Athens Housing Authority. She was a longtime resident of Lanier Gardens in Athens, but for the past few years Mrs. Ramsey has been a resident of the High Shoals Heath and Rehabilitation Center in Bishop. The family would like to say a special thank you to everyone at the High Shoals Health and Rehabilitation Center, Affinis Hospice Care and a very special thank you to her longtime care giver Ms. Linda Stephens, for all of their excellent care and love they showed Mrs. Ramsey over the years.

Mrs. Ramsey is survived by her son Jeff Ramsey and his wife Gail of White Plains, Georgia and her daughter Linda Ramsey (Bob Hart) of Eatonton. She is also survived by her grandchildren Holly Ramsey, Amy Rivers, Jon Ramsey, Zach Ramsey (Lauren), Lindsay Ford Prior (Andy) and Dorey Douglas Ford, as well as her great-grandchildren Carter Ramsey and Tilden Ramsey. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to either the First United Methodist Church of Athens, at 327 North Lumpkin Street Athens, Ga 30601 (athensfirstumc.org) or the High Shoals Heath and Rehabilitation Center, 3450 New High Shoals Road, Bishop, Ga 30678. The family will have a graveside service at a later date. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
October 27, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
