Mary Jean Booth
1941 - 2020
Mary Jean Booth, 79, wife of 61 years to George R. Booth, died Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born in Athens, GA, she was the daughter of the late Robert H. Yarbrough and Hazel Richards Yarbrough and mother to the late Brenda Annett Booth. She was a member of Vineyards Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Booth retired from the State of Georgia Human Resources Department as a teacher. Survivors in addition to her husband include her daughter and son in law: Sandra Booth (Stephen) Greeley of Maryland; brother: Bobby Yarbrough of Virginia; grandchildren: Joshua S. Greeley and Catherine A. Greeley and one great grandson: William Michael Greeley. A graveside service will be held for family and close friends, at Union Baptist Cemetery Danielsville, Ga. October 8, 2020 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mental Retardation Association or the March of Dimes. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Union Baptist Cemetery
1 entry
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes Madison Chapel
