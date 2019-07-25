|
Mary Jo Gerlach 1936 - 2019 Mary Jo Gerlach of Athens, GA died July 12, 2019 at the age of 83.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and George Mirlenbrink; her brother Robert Joseph Mirlenbrink; and her husband, Carl F. (Fred) Gerlach. She is survived by her son Fred Gerlach, her sister-in-law Polly Diehl (Dave), several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Mary Jo earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of Mount St. Joseph, Cincinnati, OH and a Master of Science in Nursing Education from the University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN. Mary Jo retired from the Medical College of Georgia School of Nursing-Athens. Earlier in her career Mary Jo was a consultant to the Division of Nursing, U.S. Public Health Service where she helped establish and accredit nursing programs throughout the U.S. She also served as a grant reviewer for U.S. Public Health Service Nurse Training Act. As an editor and author of numerous texts, Mary Jo made many contributions to scholarship, particularly in the area of Nursing in the Clinical Environment/Long-term Care, Pharmacology and Nutrition. She was a long-serving member of the Athens Community Council on Aging Board; the Oconee County Council on Aging; the Oconee County Department of Family and Children Services Board, where she served as Chair; and the Georgia State DFCS Boards Association, where she served as both the President and Chair of the Executive Committee.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the UGA Catholic Center. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Athens Community Council on Aging, 135 Hoyt Street, Athens, GA 30601; the State Botanical Garden of Georgia, 2450 S. Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605; or a charity of one's choosing.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 25, 2019