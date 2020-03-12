Home

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246

Mary Lee Dillard


1929 - 2020
Mary Lee Dillard Obituary
1929 - 2020 Mary Lee Dillard, 90 of Athens, began her eternal journey Sunday, March 8, 2020.

She leaves cherished memories to her son, Anthony C. (Pamela J.) Myrick; daughters, Beulah M. Coleman and Antionette Taylor; sister, Elizabeth Bowers; five grandchildren; great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 1PM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Hill Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, March 12th at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
