Dr. Mary Lee Tracy
1940 - 2020
Dr. Mary Lee Tracy, 80, loving wife of 61 years to Harry Franklin Tracy, met her Savior on Saturday, October 31, 2020 peacefully in her home. A gift to all that knew her, Mary Lee cared deeply for her family, friends, and fellow nurses and proudly displayed that love throughout her entire life. Born in Madison, GA, she was the daughter of the late Roy Lee Hamby and Edna Frances Hawk Hamby. Mary Lee diligently received her Doctorate from the University of Alabama, Birmingham and worked as the Director of the Licensing Board for Nursing for the state of Georgia for six years. Mary Lee retired from St. Mary's Hospital after 22 years of devoted service as Vice President of Nursing Services. She was a loyal member of Watkinsville First United Methodist Church. Mary Lee enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, vacationing at beautiful Hilton Head Island, and shopping for her family and friends. Survivors in addition to her husband include one son: Todd Franklin (Penni) Tracy of Roswell, GA; sister: Jane Hamby McGibony, brother: Roy Randolph (Karen) Hamby and two granddaughters: Camille Cooke Tracy and Mary Caroline Tracy and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11AM at Prospect United Methodist Church, Rutledge, GA, with Rev. Emily Whiten officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Watkinsville First United Methodist Church, Grace Hall Fund. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
November 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
