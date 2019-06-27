|
Mrs. MaryLou Griffith, age 96, of Danielsville, GA passed June 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Colbert Grove Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Thursday 12PM-7PM, and visitation with the family, 5PM-6PM, at the funeral home.
She was preceeded in death by her husband, Cliff Griffith and grandson, Derrick Myles Ware, Sr.
Survivors include: daughter, Ghybreal Gentle; granddaughter, Obergenia (Richard) Kennedy; great grandchildren, Derrick Myles Ware, Jr., Allen Thomas Hunt and Warren Lewis Hunt; granddaughter-in-law, Anita Ware; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 27, 2019