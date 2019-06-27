Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Colbert Grove Baptist Church
Mary Lou Griffith Obituary
Mrs. MaryLou Griffith, age 96, of Danielsville, GA passed June 22, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Colbert Grove Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Thursday 12PM-7PM, and visitation with the family, 5PM-6PM, at the funeral home.

She was preceeded in death by her husband, Cliff Griffith and grandson, Derrick Myles Ware, Sr.

Survivors include: daughter, Ghybreal Gentle; granddaughter, Obergenia (Richard) Kennedy; great grandchildren, Derrick Myles Ware, Jr., Allen Thomas Hunt and Warren Lewis Hunt; granddaughter-in-law, Anita Ware; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 27, 2019
