Mary Lou Mingledorff, 87, passed away on March 17, 2019. Mary Lou was a graduate of Mount de Chantal Academy in Wheeling, WV and a graduate in Music Education from St. Mary College in Leavenworth, KS. Mary Lou moved to Athens, GA in Sept. 1953 and was a teacher at Effingham Academy in Springfield, GA for a year before moving to Athens, GA where she lived for 66 years.
Mary Lou was a charter member and past president of the Athens Music Teacher's Association and a member of Georgia Music Teacher's Association and Music Teacher's National Association. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At different times through the years she served as church organist, choir director, Relief Society pianist and Primary pianist.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Henry and Marguerite Kathryn, her husband, Lewis Edward Mingledorff, Sr., her grandson, Lewis Edward Mingledorff, III and her great granddaughter, Olivia Mae Mitchell.
She is survived by her 7 children: L. Edward Mingledorff, Jr., Chester H. Mingledorff and Dianne, Mary Lou Spratlin, E. Kathryn Campbell, Currie M. Mingledorff and ViAnn, Susan R. Mingledorff, M. Jennifer Johann and Bob.
She is also survived by 28 grandchildren and over 50 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 7-8:30 P.M. Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, East. Burial will immediately follow the service at Athens Memory Gardens.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the .
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019