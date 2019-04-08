Home

Mary Lou Saine


Mary Lou Saine Obituary
Mary Lou Saine, formerly of Athens, GA, passed away April 6, 2019 in Rabun Gap at the age of 103.

Born in Griffin, GA on March 18, 1916, she was the daughter of James L. and Mamie Gatlin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years, Allen Saine; and her youngest son, Robert.

She is survived by her son, Roy (Stephanie); daughter, Linda Weber; grandson, Robert Strickland (Katherine); granddaughter, Lindsey Beck (Justin), daughter-in-law, Janice; great-granddaughter, Emily Trunnell (Mathieu); and brother, Ben Gatlin of Florida.

Mary Lou and Allen owned and operated Allen's Hamburgers in Athens for many years where they met and befriended people and families from all walks of life.

Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens is handling arrangements and memorial services will be held later for friends in Rabun County and Athens, GA.

The family expresses special thanks to Michelle Shirley of Maryetta Hills Personal Care Home and the nurses and staff of Pruitt Health Hospice for the loving care she received in her last years.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
