If you were to ask her family to describe Mary Lou Zeitler in one word, it would be Determined! Mary Lou was determined to get the most out of life and to live her faith in a meaningful way. Having succeeded in that determination for 91 years, Mary Lou passed away in Grace and Peace on April 4th, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospice House in Athens, Georgia.
Mary Lou was born in Leeper, PA to Charles and Mary C. Moore. She graduated from Mercyhurst College in Erie, PA, with a B.S. in Home Economics, earned a M.Ed. from Penn State University, and then began a teaching career spanning 30+ years. Mary Lou met the love of her life and husband of 61 years, Bill Zeitler, when they taught High School together in East Brady, PA. Marriage and children followed, and in 1966 they moved from Columbus, Ohio to Athens, GA, where Bill was hired as Asst. Professor of Science Ed. at UGA. Mary Lou and Bill connected with the community, building friendships that exist to this day. In addition to raising three children, Mary Lou volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Athens Council on Aging. She also bowled competitively, and she and Bill were two founders of Athens Gourmet Club.
Mary Lou continued her education as a Graduate Asst. at UGA. She wrote the GA H.S. Curriculum for Family & Child Development, taught Head Start workshops, and traveled across GA supporting grantees. In her powder blue VW Beetle, she became known to the truckers by her CB handle, "Foxy Mama".
Mary Lou and Bill were avid travelers, visiting Hawaii, Puerto Rico and 16 additional countries. Mary Lou also loved card games and especially enjoyed playing cards with Bill, her sister Doris, & brother-in-law, Warren at the family cabins in PA.
The Zeitlers were Catholic Center members for decades. In later years, determined to explore her faith to its fullest, Mary Lou devoted hours of rigorous study and prayerful reflection towards joining the Secular Franciscan Order, an honor she considered one of the most important accomplishments of her life.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, brother Leo, sisters June and Doris, and husband Bill. She is survived by Stephen Zeitler of Jackson, MS, Tina Asher and husband Baron of San Diego, Timothy Zeitler and wife Lisa of Fairfax, VA, and granddaughter Cami Asher, an Engineering student at Cal-Poly, San Luis Obispo.
Our family sends special thanks to the staff at Magnolia Estates of Oconee, for taking such good care of Mary Lou and Bill.
A Mass will be held Saturday, June 1st, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at UGA Catholic Center, 1344 S. Lumpkin Street. Please consider donating to Oconee County Senior Center, whose staff helped Mary Lou stay engaged and laughing for many years. Checks may be made to Oconee County Senior Center, c/o Merry Howard, 3500B Hog Mountain Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
This summer, Mary Lou and Bill will be interred at St. Mary's Church in Crown, PA, close to their beloved cabins and the Forest Cathedral.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 12, 2019