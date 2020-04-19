Home

More Obituaries for Mary McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise McDonald


1929 - 2020
Mary Louise McDonald Obituary
1929 - 2020 Mary Louise McDonald, 90, of Athens, died on April 15.

The daughter of the late A.D. and Annie Mae McDonald, Mary was born in Pendergrass. She graduated from Jefferson High School and Reinhardt College and had a long career as an Administrative Assistant. She retired from Athens First United Methodist Church where she served many years as Assistant to the Senior Pastor and where she was a member. Mary was a devoted daughter, sister, and aunt. Mary is preceded in death by her brothers, Harold McDonald and Lewis McDonald, and sisters, Martha Allen and Jane Caswell. She is survived by her brother, Rev. Sanford McDonald. She had many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews who treasured her.

Due to current health regulations, a private graveside service will be held for members of the immediate family. A memorial service will be planned when possible.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
