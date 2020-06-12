Mary Louise Noble
1925 - 2020
Mary Louise Noble, age 94, of Athens, GA passed June 8, 2020.

A private funeral service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in Lincoln Heights Cemetery, Elberton, GA. Public viewing, Friday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: daughter, Peggy Noble (Marvin) McMickle; son, Jimmy (Martha) Noble; siblings, Hattie Florence Hall and Joyce Gross; one grandson, Aaron McMickle; 3 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook and stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
