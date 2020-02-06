|
1936 - 2020 Mary Louise Sims, 83, of Athens died February 1, 2020.
A viewing will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Survivors include her sons, Ronald Lee Sims, Sr. and Elijah Sims, III; grandchildren, Ronald Sims, Jr. and Latoya Sims; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 6, 2020