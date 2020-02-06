Home

Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
New Bethlehem Baptist Church
Mary Louise Sims


1936 - 2020
Mary Louise Sims Obituary
1936 - 2020 Mary Louise Sims, 83, of Athens died February 1, 2020.

A viewing will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her sons, Ronald Lee Sims, Sr. and Elijah Sims, III; grandchildren, Ronald Sims, Jr. and Latoya Sims; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
