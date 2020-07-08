Ms. Mary Lynn Long age 55, of Decatur Ga , Passed on Thursday July 2, 2020.Viewing will be held on Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home .Funeral services will be held for family on Thursday July 9, 2020 from The Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview.Survivors include her fiance , Eddie Freeman, brothers; James Long and Lloyd Long Jr. sister; Annie L. Woods, a host of nieces ,nephews other relatives and friends.Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.