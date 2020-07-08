1/1
Mary Lynn Long
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Mary Lynn Long age 55, of Decatur Ga , Passed on Thursday July 2, 2020.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home .

Funeral services will be held for family on Thursday July 9, 2020 from The Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview.

Survivors include her fiance , Eddie Freeman, brothers; James Long and Lloyd Long Jr. sister; Annie L. Woods, a host of nieces ,nephews other relatives and friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral service
The Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved