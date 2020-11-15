1/1
Mary Margaret Beatty
1927 - 2020
Mary Margaret Beatty, 93, of Athens, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020.

She was born September 6, 1927 in Oxford, Kansas. She was the daughter of the late Clifford and Ruby Woods Metz.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sons, Lari Cowgill, and James Beatty.

Mary loved to go bowling. She enjoyed dancing with her husband, Jack. They truly cut up a rug together. She and Jack went on many road adventures crisscrossing across America. She moved to Athens 20 years ago to be closer to her son, Lari. All of Lari's friends welcomed her and she thought of them as her children. You always knew where she would be each day: lunch at Brett's, groceries at Publix, and home.

Survivors include her loving husband of 48 years, Jack Beatty; daughter, Kim Beatty Martinez, and her husband, Steve; and James Beatty's wife, Dawn.

A celebration of Mary and Lari's life was held Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with the Rev. Dave Smith officiating.

Bernstein Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
November 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Thoughts and prayers for you Jack and family.
Kim Fuller
Acquaintance
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
