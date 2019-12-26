|
1938 - 2019 Mary May Fenner, 81, of Athens, Georgia, passed away on December 16, 2019, with her children by her side. Born in San Francisco, California, in 1938, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Gertrude Munson. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Carl Fenner. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Floyd Richard Munson and Kenneth Ward Munson, and her son-in-law, Kevin Stripland Glover.
Survivors include sisters-in-law, Mary Munson of Medford, Oregon and Pearlene Munson of Lincoln, California; daughters, Nancy Jackson and husband Bill Jackson of Athens, Georgia, and Linda Glover of Hoschton, Georgia; son, David Fenner and wife Diane Staehr Fenner of Fairfax, Virginia; grandchildren, Anthony and Anna Leckie; Zoe, Maya, and Carson Fenner; and many nephews and nieces.
Raised in California, Mary followed her husband as his career transferred him from San Jose, California, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and later to Atlanta, Georgia. After both retiring, they moved to the Athens, GA area to be closer to children and grandchildren.
Mary was an active member of Woodlawn Presbyterian Church in Mableton, Georgia, for almost thirty years. During that time she served as Elder, Women's Moderator, and Kid's Club leader. After moving to Athens she joined Central Presbyterian Church.
Mary's favorite career was that of wife and mother, but she also shaped students' lives as an educator, earning degrees in Elementary Education (San Jose State University), Middle School Education (West Georgia College) and certification in Gifted Education (Georgia State University).
During the past few years, she enjoyed playing trumpet in the New Horizons and Yargo senior bands in Athens.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 26, 2019