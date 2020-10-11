Mary Neal Thomas, 84, died October 8, 2020.
Mrs. Thomas was born on October 19, 1935 in Atlanta, GA to Mary Frances Lord Ginn and Cornelius Barrett Ginn. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker and a lifelong participating member of High Shoals Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Wade Thomas.
Funeral services will be Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at High Shoals Christian Church with Rev. Jeff Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm until 1:30 pm at the church. Interment will follow the service at Thomas Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-eight years, H. Donald Thomas; three children, Beth (Bill) Sosebee, Robin Pannell and Jeff (Starr) Thomas, all of High Shoals; grandchildren, Justin Pannell, Jason Pannell, Jake Sosebee, Jeffrey Thomas, Jackson Thomas and Mary Ryann Ivie; great grandchildren, Ben Ivie, Mary Lauren Ivie, Jacob Pannell, Aurora Pannell and J. T. Thomas.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandson, Ben Ivie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to High Shoals Christian Church, PO Box 70, High Shoals, GA 30645.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com