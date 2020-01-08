|
|
1941 - 2020 Mary Nell Barnett Smith, 78, of Athens, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.
Born in Jackson County, Mrs. Smith was a daughter of the late A.B. Barnett Jr. and Hazel Cash Barnett. She was a longstanding member of Bogart United Methodist Church and loved her church family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by husband, Cecil L. Smith; daughter, Penny Austin Daniel and grandson, JAC Cranford.
Survivors include children, Ginger Austin of Athens, Susan Cranford (Jeff) of Salem, VA and Lacy Smith (Shannon) of Evansville, IN; grandchildren, Lacie Peloquin (Cliff), Betsy Trahan (Brodie), Alex Smith and Avery Smith; great-grandchildren, Weston Trahan and Waylon Trahan.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 9 from 1-2 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home with graveside services following at 2:30 p.m. at the Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 8, 2020