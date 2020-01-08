Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Nell Barnett Smith


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Nell Barnett Smith Obituary
1941 - 2020 Mary Nell Barnett Smith, 78, of Athens, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.

Born in Jackson County, Mrs. Smith was a daughter of the late A.B. Barnett Jr. and Hazel Cash Barnett. She was a longstanding member of Bogart United Methodist Church and loved her church family.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by husband, Cecil L. Smith; daughter, Penny Austin Daniel and grandson, JAC Cranford.

Survivors include children, Ginger Austin of Athens, Susan Cranford (Jeff) of Salem, VA and Lacy Smith (Shannon) of Evansville, IN; grandchildren, Lacie Peloquin (Cliff), Betsy Trahan (Brodie), Alex Smith and Avery Smith; great-grandchildren, Weston Trahan and Waylon Trahan.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 9 from 1-2 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home with graveside services following at 2:30 p.m. at the Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -