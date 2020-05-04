|
1937 - 2020 Mary Nell Sexton Dellinger, 82, wife of the late Clifford Eugene "Gene" Dellinger, died Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born in Farmington, GA, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Grover Sexton and Corrine Bell Miller Sexton and sister to the late Doris Carter. She retired from Benson's Bakery and was a member of Bishop Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters: Nancy (Mike) Shelton and Debra (Mike) Hunter; grandchildren: Christen (Chris) Willcox, Brittany (Tim) Allgood, Bailey (Cody) Rediger and great grandchildren: Savannah Kate Willcox and Finley and Hadley Allgood.
Due to the current health restrictions a private graveside service was held at Oconee Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Chosen for Life Ministries,1800 Hog Mountain Road, Building 700-101, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
The family wishes to express appreciation to St Mary's Hospice for their loving care.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020