Graveside service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Crystal Hill Cemetery
Thomaston, GA
Mary Nell Wood Chastain


1936 - 2020
Mary Nell Wood Chastain Obituary
Mrs. Mary Nell Chastain, 83 of Thomaston, GA died Friday May 22, 2020 in Thomaston.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Crystal Hill Cemetery in Thomaston, GA. Dr. Rex King Officiating.

Mrs. Chastain was born July 22, 1936 in Athens, GA to the late Henry Edward and Reba Garrison Wood. She was a graduate of Clarke County High School in Athens. Mrs. Chastain was retired from Virginia Well Company in Thomaston, GA serving as secretary since 1953. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Thomaston.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ellis William Chastain.

Survivors include her daughter, Patti Chastain of Clearwater, FL, sons, Randy Chastain, and his wife Shelley of Thomaston and Eddie Chastain and his wife Hannah of Thomaston and three grandchildren, Emily Chastain, River Chastain, and Tanner Shirah.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Those desiring may make memorials to Mountain View Baptist Church, 2569 Jeff Davis Rd. Thomaston, GA 30286.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 27, 2020
