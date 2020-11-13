Mrs. Mary Powers, 92, of Comer, died November 08, 2020.
A viewing will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1-6 PM at the funeral home.
A graveside service and interment will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Piney Grove Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters, Bonnie Howard, Julia Nowells and Jashayla Nowell, Leslie Turner; sisters, Yvonne Tillmons, Hattie M. Demps, Georgia A. Dunlap, Emma Reese, Louise Nowells and Annette Bryant; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.