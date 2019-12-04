|
1925 - 2019 Mary Ruth Seagraves, 94, passed away November 28, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee following a five-year illness with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leonard (Tensie) Seagraves; her father, Willard Hilery Bailey; mother, Dessie Lee Seabolt; step-father, Henry Jonah Huff; brothers, A.L. Bailey and Willard Bailey, Jr.
She was a lifelong member of East Athens Baptist Church and a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Seagraves (Earl); granddaughter, Necole Sykes (Chris) and great-grandchildren, Mary Grace, Lucas and Palmer Sykes of Knoxville, Tennessee.
A special thank you to her lifelong friend, Dot Barrett and to Dennis Woods for the special love and care shown to her throughout the years. The family would also like to thank the dedicated and loving staff of Amedisis Hospice; nurses, Jennifer Singleton and Monica Bowlin and caregiver, Iva Scarborough, for their excellent care and devotion during her illness.
Graveside services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Oconee Hill Cemetery. The family will meet at the funeral home at noon.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019