Ms. Mary Ruth Herring Taylor Flynt, 95, of Rayle, passed away Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020, at the Echols Personal Care Home in Rayle.



Ms. Flynt was a native of Hartwell, Ga. She lived her first 21 years in Hart County, and the next 74 in Oglethorpe and Wilkes Counties. She was the daughter of Berry and Lula Crump Herring. She was married and widowed twice. She was first widowed by Mr. Franklin Taylor, and then by Mr. Claude Flynt. She worked at the Royal manufacturing Company for a number of years, and was a member of the County Line Baptist Church, where she was its oldest member. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lois H. Lewis, and three brothers, Parker Herring, Thomas Herring, and Joe Bart Herring; a step son, Jimmy Flynt; by three great grandchildren,Tina, Nicholas, and Ryan; and by niece Helen L. Millford, and nephews Ralph Herring and Gene Lewis.



She is survived by one son, James A. Taylor, of Rayle; one daughter, Jane T. Bailey, and husband Melvin, of Bogart; one granddaughter, Taylor Howard, and husband Jordan; one great granddaughter, Carmen Howard; one step daughter, Claudette Rownd; four step grandchildren, Nicole Hogan, David Cobb (Jill), Brandon Bailey (Erica), and Brian Bailey (Tabitha); one niece, Brenda Herring Moon, and one nephew, George Lewis.



Private graveside services will be held at 11:00am Friday, Jul;y 24, 2020, at the County Line Baptist Church Cemetery in Rayle.



Hopkins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



