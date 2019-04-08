Home

Smith Memory Chapel
755 Atlanta Hwy., SE
Winder, GA 30680
(770) 867-4553
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Memory Chapel
755 Atlanta Hwy., SE
Winder, GA 30680
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Memory Chapel
755 Atlanta Hwy., SE
Winder, GA 30680
Mary Sue Cox Obituary
Mary Sue Cox, age 79 of Bogart, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was a member of Living Word Baptist Church. Sue was the best mom and Mammie in the world to her family and "Mama Sue" to all the children she kept over the years as a sitter. She served her family as a homemaker, always putting others before herself. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mercer Eucephus and Rachel Claire Hewell Sims and a son, Mike Cox. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, John Earl Cox of Bogart; her daughter, Donna McElhannon of Bogart; two sons, Mercer Cox (Crystal) of Bostwick and Scott Cox (Teresa) of Commerce; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a great great-grandchild. Visitation will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5 until 8PM at Smith Funeral Home, Winder, GA. Funeral services will be at 11:00AM Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Living Word Baptist Church.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
