Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Berryman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Waller Berryman


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Waller Berryman Obituary
Mary Waller Berryman, 91, wife of the late Meade Junious Berryman, died Friday, March 15, 2019. Born in Rayle, GA, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas Waller and Florence McRee Waller. She retired from Southern Bell Telephone Company. Survivors includer her son: Don Berryman of Arnoldsville and two granddaughters: Amber Berryman and Brooke Phillips. Services will be private. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now