Mary Waller Berryman, 91, wife of the late Meade Junious Berryman, died Friday, March 15, 2019. Born in Rayle, GA, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas Waller and Florence McRee Waller. She retired from Southern Bell Telephone Company. Survivors includer her son: Don Berryman of Arnoldsville and two granddaughters: Amber Berryman and Brooke Phillips. Services will be private. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 20, 2019